A South Yorkshire neighbourhood has been named as one of the "coolest" in the world, along with areas of New York City and Tokyo.

Sheffield's Kelham Island was placed 35th in a list by Time Out magazine.

The manmade island was formed in the 12th century when a stream was diverted to a mill.

But the modern day neighbourhood is now lauded for its cutting edge culture, great food and drink and good atmosphere.

The remains of the numerous cutlery and steel works, factories and workshops now house independent shopping arcades, microbreweries, vegan bars and galleries.

Its recognition on the list has come as no surprise to locals.

Kelham Island features alongside the likes of Colonial Americana in Guadalajara, Ridgewood in New York City and Shimokitazawa in Tokyo on Time Out's list.

Jeremy Turner, who runs a stall at the popular Flea Market, says the area has transformed over the last decade.

He said: "I used to work at the other side of Kelham Island as a civil servant, and when the council said they were going to do the area, I thought, yeah, right. But to be honest, over ten years it has totally transformed amazing, really."

Time Out polled 20,000 city-dwellers and local experts to rank the greatest places for food, culture and community.

It said the neighbourhoods recognised in the lists are areas with "accessible, cutting-edge culture and nightlife, brilliant and affordable food and drink, lively street life and big community vibes."