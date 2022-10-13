A car collided with Sheffield Children's Hospital after coming off the road on Thursday morning.

Pictures from the scene show the vehicle wedged between the building and the road after crashing through barriers on Damer Street.

Emergency services attended at around 11am.

The cause of the incident has not been confirmed, but no other vehicles were involved and no-one is believed to have been seriously injured.

The car was later recovered. Services at the hospital were unaffected.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: " We were called at around 11.08am to reports of a car which had left the roadway and collided with the wall of the building.

"Parkway, Rivelin and Central fire engines attended, but no one was trapped in the vehicle and therefore no firefighting action was required.

"Firefighters left the scene at around 11.50am."