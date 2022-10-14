Police are appealing for information after the death of an elderly man in a collision in Barnsley.

The 87-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest while driving a black Ford CMax before crashing on Wakefield Road in Athersley at around 10am on Thursday. No other vehicles were involved.

Despite treatment, he died at the scene. His passenger, an 87 year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance, where she remains in a serious condition.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.