Police have released footage which they say appears to show two men celebrating a racist attack which left the victim needing hospital treatment.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was on his way to the gym when a group of five men approached him in Victoria Road, near to the junction with Water Lane, in Leeds city centre.

He was racially abused before one of the men threw a punch.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "As the victim fought back, the others joined in the attack and made further racist comments.

"As the victim tried to get away, he was struck with a bottle causing a wound to his head that needed stitches at hospital."

The incident, which happened in the early hours of 29 May, is being treated as racially aggravated wounding with intent.

Police believe a second man was also assaulted by the group but never came forward. They are still trying to identify him.

Anyone with information should contact the force via 101.

