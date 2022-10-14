Council bosses say they have "finally" received confirmation that plans for a huge asylum seeker reception centre in a North Yorkshire village have been scrapped.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said in August that a controversial plan to house up to 1,500 asylum seekers on the site of the former RAF base at Linton-on-Ouse would not go ahead.

But the area's MP, Kevin Hollinrake, said this week that there were concerns about the government's commitment to ditch the proposals after ministers failed to respond to requests for written guarantees.

He said the "relief" felt by residents in July was "waning".

However, on Friday Cllr Mark Robson, leader of Hambleton District Council, said the Home Office had been in touch.

He said: "Today we have finally received a response from the Home Office informing us of their decision not to progress current proposals for the use of the Linton on Ouse site as asylum accommodation."

He added: "It is an excellent outcome for the residents of Linton-on-Ouse and all those living in the surrounding areas as well as for Hambleton District Council, all of which fought hard to oppose these plans.

"I believe that had we as a council not intervened with this proposal and challenged the Government when we were first made aware of it, there would have been asylum seekers living on this totally unsuitable site."

The plans were announced in April as part of an overhaul of the immigration system which would also have seen asylum seekers flown to Rwanda for processing.

The centre would have been used mainly for single men who had arrived in the UK by boat.

But they attracted major protests in Linton-on-Ouse from residents and politicians who complained that they had not been consulted and that the village – which has a population of around 700 – was not large enough to accommodate it.

The council said it would pursue legal action if the government pressed ahead with the proposals.

