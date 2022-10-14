A man who was given a £100 parking fine after a visit to McDonald's is contesting claims he spent 14 hours at the restaurant.

Ben Mulhall, 32, said he drove home after getting a chicken sandwich from the Killingbeck branch in Leeds.

But a fine he later received in the post stated he remained overnight and was seen leaving the car park the next morning.

He believes the car park's cameras failed to capture him leaving at the time of his visit and returning the following morning to get breakfast for his wife.

"I know sometimes you have to wait for your food but I definitely didn't wait that long," he said.

"I was amused when I got the letter. I wasn't angry or annoyed, I just like exposing incompetence. The cameras must have just missed me leaving and the car coming back in."

Cameras caught Mr Mulhall's car leaving 14 hours after he visited. Credit: MEN Media

The parking ticket shows a picture of Mr Mulhall's car entering the car park at 5.56pm on 30 September. It then shows it leaving at 8.22am the following morning.

"I have lodged an appeal with the parking company," he said. "I doubt I'll hear back for days though."

The car park is managed by a private company. McDonald's said customers should speakto the company that issued the ticket to contest a claim.