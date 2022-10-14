Doncaster Sheffield Airport has the highest arrest rate in the UK, with 98 arrests made in the last three years.

The most common offences included shoplifting, assault and theft.

The number of arrests per million passengers during that period was 47.7.

Yorkshire's main airport, Leeds Bradford Airport has the third highest rate - with an average of of 31 arrests.

The analysis was based on responses to Freedom of Information requests sent by Bounce to police forces. The company said "not all police forces" provided data.

Leeds Bradford came in third for the most arrests. Credit: PA

Birmingham was ranked second, London City fourth and Heathrow fifth on the list.

It comes as uncertainty continues about the future of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Its owner, Peel Group, announced last month that the airport would close at the end of October due to a lack of financial viability.

On Thursday, Doncaster Council said it is considering steps to force the sale of the airport if the company continued with closure.