A manipulative paedophile who encouraged two women to "partake in his depraved fantasies" involving children and animals has been jailed.

David Twiname, 74, of Wingfield Road, Alfreton, Derbyshire, was charged with 28 sexual offences, dating back to the 1970s, many relating to children under the age of 16.

He denied 10 counts of rape and five counts of indecent assault, but was found guilty following a trial at Derby Crown Court.

He admitted several other offences, including the indecent assault of another child under the age of 16, extreme animal pornography and sexual offences with a dog – the most recent of which happened in 2019.

Twiname was sentenced to 31 years in prison.

His wife, Judith Button, 59, admitted two sexual offences relating to children dating back 30 years and two relating to sex with a dog, between 1987 and 2004.

She was handed a two-year sentence suspended for a period of 21 months and given rehabilitation and community service orders.

A second woman, Antoinette Holroyd, 78, of Alfreton Road, Underwood, admitted indecently assaulting a boy under 16. She received a 21-month prison sentence, suspended for 21 months.

Both Button and Holroyd were added to the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Det Sgt Dan Saunby, of Derbyshire Constabulary, said: "Twiname is not only a paedophile, he is also a master manipulator who encouraged others to partake in his depraved fantasies.

"In denying several of the charges he prolonged the suffering of those he abused by forcing them to endure a trial. Thankfully the jury saw through his web of lies and found him guilty."

He described the case as "extremely complex" case and praised the survivors' "bravery and stoicism".

"Whilst nothing can ever undo the harm that Twiname, Button and Holdroyd caused, I really do hope that the sentencing will allow them to move forward with their lives," he said.

