Police are looking for a man who kicked an 11-year-old boy off his bicycle before assaulting him in an incident in Lincolnshire.

The boy was cycling home in Bourne, Lincolnshire, on Monday, 10 October, when the man kicked the tyre of his bike, causing him to fall off. He then slapped the boy in the face when he stood up.

The boy sustained minor injuries in the incident, which happened between 3.15 and 3.30pm on The Gables.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "We know the image quality is not the best, but we would like to speak to the man in the photograph in connection with the assault. If you know this man, get in touch."

