A driver had a lucky escape after their car became trapped under a lorry following a motorway crash.

The incident happened when the car's tyre blew out as it travelled on the M62 near Huddersfield.

The driver managed to get out of the vehicle without suffering any serious injuries.

West Yorkshire Motorway Policing Unit, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and the Highways Agency all attended the scene.

West Yorkshire Police posted on social media that they had received multiple emergency calls about the incident which they attended "thinking the worst" but "luckily the driver was ok with no reported injuries."

