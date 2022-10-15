Play Brightcove video

Firefighters have been tackling a huge blaze in Leeds City Centre.

The fire is thought to have broken out at just before 8pm on Friday evening on the top three floors of a derelict high rise building near Millennium Square.

Credit: @Samiscalm

Ten pumps were on scene as nearby restaurants and pubs were evacuated due the building potentially being unsafe. The Hazardous Area Response Team was in attendance.

Ryan Graves the Assistant General Manager of Pixel Bar, near to the fire, was evacuate at 9pm and told ITV News, "From our front door first you could see smoke billowing, then it was flames and ash.

"We liaised with the police to make sure everyone got out safely. We don't know when we can go back inside. Some members of staff have left their belongings in there like house keys.

"I've been told some officers have been asked to work overtime so I don't think we'll get back in tonight so we'll see where it goes."