Man's body found in North Yorkshire river

An investigation is underway after a man's body was found in a North Yorkshire river.

Emergency services were called to the River Nidd near to the Nidd Viaduct in Bilton at around 8am on Saturday 15 October 2022.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire police said" The body is that of a white man, believed to be in his 40’s. He is yet to be identified.

We would ask that the public please avoid the area.

Enquiries are ongoing and further updates will be provided when available."

