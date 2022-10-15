More than 100 cannabis plants have been seized from a house in Newark with 'dangerously' by-passed electrics.

Officers forced their way into the mid-terrace house in Smith Street and found 115 plants across three upstairs bedrooms.

Each plant was found to be worth an estimated £1000.

Police were alerted to the drugs farm after members of the public shared their concerns.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and abstracting electricity. He has since been released under investigation.

After officers discovered the plants, the cannabis dismantling team were called in to take down the set up and destroy the plants.

PC Richard Hodgman, of the Newark and Sherwood Operation Reacher team, said: “I hope this successful warrant shows the public that we are listening to what they are telling us and treating these reports seriously.

"It’s great that the community is coming forward to help us tackle issues, in addition to our proactive work to combat crime, and we will continue to treat the information we receive in the strictest confidence.

“The production and distribution of drugs have a negative impact on communities and can often be linked to other serious offences. In addition to this, the electricity had been bypassed at the property we went to which is very dangerous."

