A driver was injured after a microwave was thrown through the windscreen of a moving car.

Lincolnshire Police released an image of the car with the appliance still lodged in the front window following the incident at around 11pm on Saturday night.

The force said it was one of a number of similar incidents in the Gainsborough area.

Officers said the driver of the blue Ford Fiesta was near the cemetery on Heapham Road when he saw a moped carrying two people travelling towards him.

As the moped passed, the pillion passenger threw the microwave at his car, causing the windscreen to shatter and glass to spray inside the car. He was injured but not seriously, the force said.

It followed reports of damage to vehicles on Corringham Road, Garfield Steet and Forster Street.

Police said in each case a moped rider and passenger were responsible, using weapons including a goal post and an axe.Supt Phil Baker said: “We are taking these crimes seriously and have our officers, including additional officers, working hard to identify those involved.“All of these incidents are serious. The incident where the microwave was thrown at the car is a real concern."We need the help of the community to come forward and tell us what they know. There will be people who know who are responsible. This time no one was seriously injured. My ask of the local community is to contact us."Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

