A local power cut in West Yorkshire caused Leeds United's Premier League game to be temporarily suspended.

The game was less than a minute old when the referee called a halt to the game at Elland Road.

As the game kicked off the stadium flood lights and scoreboard flashed off and on again. The surge also caused the referee's communication equipment to fail.

The players were taken off the pitch as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system was reset and the goal line technology was retested.

After a 40 minute delay the game restarted.