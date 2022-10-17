Doncaster Rovers sack manager Gary McSheffrey

Doncaster Rovers have sacked manager Gary McSheffrey following what the club said was a "lack of progress".

McSheffrey leaves the Eco-Power Stadium after a run of eight points from eight games and Rovers 12th in League Two.

Chairman David Blunt said: "While results so far in Sky Bet League Two have been largely positive, there has been a growing concern over the standard of performances in matches and a lack of progress between games.

"We feel this is threatening our ability to achieve our stated goals for the season.

"We have also been disappointed that our wishes for a particular style of play and overall identity, which were clearly laid out over the summer, have not been brought into effect in competitive matches."

Assistant manager Steve Eyre has also been dismissed.

The club said it was hoping to appoint a replacement after interviews this week.

Coaches Chad Gribble and Paul Green will take charged in the meantime.