A teenager who was caught on camera "launching" wooden beams off a roof in Lincoln, towards people walking on the street below has been sentenced.

The 14-year-old was one of three youths, aged 14 and 15, who got onto the roof of a disused Boots store on High Street, Lincoln, on 2 July.

CCTV footage shows two of the boys working together to break apart a wooden skylight before all three climbed to the highest part of the roof and danced around while pointing towards the High Street.

One of the 14-year-old boys then threw the wooden beams over the side of the building towards people walking on the street below. He also threw a light coloured pole off the roof.

One clip showed a beam bounce near to the edge of the roof while people stood directly underneath. Another showed a beam go over the edge of the building.

PC Chris Bayes-Walker said: "This was really shocking footage to watch, and incredibly reckless behaviour.

"It was clear that the throws were wild and uncontrolled and there was no way to know who or what might be struck as they fell to the ground."

He added that there was "a clear and obvious risk of serious harm to anybody walking past the store" and that it is "remarkable" that none of the people seen walking up and down the High Street were injured.

All three of the boys received six-month youth referral orders and must take part in education related to their offences.

The 15-year-old and one of the 14-year-olds were also summonsed to court with unrelated thefts and received fines which their parents will be responsible for paying.

None of the boys can be named for legal reasons.

