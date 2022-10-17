A "sexual predator" from Scunthorpe has been jailed for life after raping one woman and attempting to rape another.

Marian Feraru, 25, put a cord around a woman's neck and attempted to rape her after she declined his sexual advances in March, 2022.

Another woman witnessed the attack and confronted Feraru, causing him to flee the scene at Memorial Gardens.

After Feraru's arrest, DNA evidence linked him to the rape of another woman who had declined his sexual advances on Halloween of the previous year.

Det Insp Sam Chester said: "Feraru is undoubtedly a sexual predator who put these women through untold distress and suffering for his own perverse needs and forced them to have to endure the harrowing ordeal of a trial, and have to relive what he did to them, by maintaining his not guilty plea."

A spokesperson for Humberside Police added that he "offered no remorse for his actions".

Feraru, of Sheffield Street West, was convicted of rape, theft, false imprisonment and committing an offence with the intent of committing a sexual offence at Grimsby Crown Court.

He was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 11 years and has been placed on the sex offenders' register.

