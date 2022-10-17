Police have closed a main road in West Yorkshire after a "serious" crash left a number of people injured.

West Yorkshire Police said several casualties had been taken to hospital following the incident, involving two vehicles, on the A58 Wetherby Road, near to the junction with Syke Lane.

The crash was reported at 6.25am on Monday.

Emergency services remain at the scene and roads have been closed. Drivers are being told to avoid the area.