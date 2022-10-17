A teenage girl managed to escape a sexual assault after being grabbed by a man in an alleyway in Bridlington.

The girl was walking along the alleyway between Bessingby Road and Ramsey Road at around 5pm on Monday, 10 October, when a man approached her, put his hand over her mouth and tried to take off her jacket. The girl managed to run home and was physically uninjured.

The man is described as white, about 18-years-old, and around 6ft tall with short dark hair.

He was wearing a grey, hooded pullover and black jogging bottoms and he had a silver ring on his right hand.

Humberside Police are searching for the man involved and are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

