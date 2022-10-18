A Barnsley farm is asking visitors to help name its newest arrival - a mediterranean miniature donkey.

Mum Blueberry gave birth to the little foal on Sunday 16 October and she is already turning heads.

Mediterranean miniature donkeys are extremely rare, with fewer than a thousand around the world.

On average the breed do not tend to grow taller than 36 inches.

The farm's breeding programme means that visitors coming for the day during the pumpkin festival will get to see the pint sized donkey alongside plenty of other new arrivals.

Blueberry and her new arrival

Farm Director Robert Nicholson said: “The Mediterranean miniature donkeys are very distinctive and can be identified really clearly by the cross markings on their back.

“This little one is so tiny, probably only the size of a Labrador dog, and is proving popular with visitors already - we’re asking for name suggestions so if anyone has one, do let us know.”

