A "dangerous and predatory" man who sexually abused a child for four years has been jailed.

Dana Omar, aged 46, of Plumpton Road in Wakefield pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault of a child, causing and inciting sexual activity with a child and attempted rape.

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court where he was sentenced to nine and a half years in prison.

Detective Constable Will Denton, of the Wakefield District Child Safeguarding Unit, said: "I would like to pay tribute to the victim and her immense bravery in reporting this abuse.

"There can be no doubt that this courage and strength has ensured that Omar is no longer able to continue his offending against innocent and vulnerable children within the Wakefield District.

"The sentence handed to Omar reflects the severity and sustained nature of his offending against this vulnerable child. Omar is a dangerous, predatory man and this sentence is welcomed by West Yorkshire Police.

"We have specially trained officers who work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice and support survivors of abuse. I would urge anyone with concerns for a child, to come forward and contact either West Yorkshire Police or Wakefield Children’s Social Care immediately."

