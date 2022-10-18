Road users in South Yorkshire are advised to allow extra time for their journeys this morning due to ongoing bridge repairs.

A one lane closure on the M18 at junction two near Doncaster is likely to cause extended commutes for travellers.

Lane one and the hard shoulder of the southbound carriageway have been closed since yesterday (Monday) when a bridge joint developed a defect.

The repairs also caused tailbacks on Monday evening with lane one closed between junction three and one with four miles of congestion.

Engineers have been on scene to assess the damage but the lane remains closed near to junction two, which connects the M18 to the A1(M) at the Wadworth Interchange.

Drivers are asked to allow additional time until the joint can be fixed. Work is expected to be completed later this week.

