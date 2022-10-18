A man was pushed off his mobility scooter and kicked in the face during a robbery in Stamford.

The victim, in his fifties, got into a verbal altercation with a woman outside of Nationwide on the High Street at around 9.45pm on Saturday, 15 October.

She reportedly then pushed him off his mobility scooter and "kicked him in the face", before taking a sum of cash from the victim.

Members of the public, who were in the area at the time, challenged the suspect who then fled the scene.

Lincolnshire Police are now appealing for any information from witnesses.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.