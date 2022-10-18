Play Brightcove video

Report by Matt Price.

A south Lincolnshire mum has reunited with the paramedics who saved her life after she went into cardiac arrest four years ago.

Stacey Feary had a heart attack in 2018 while visiting a friend. Luckily, her friend was training to be a nurse and quickly started CPR.

Now, Stacey is backing a campaign to encourage more people to learn First Aid and CPR.

Stacey told ITV News: "It’s really important that you know how to do it because in a situation like mine, the quicker you start CPR, the bigger your chance of survival."

The Boston mum reunited with the paramedics who gave her life-saving treatment in the first in-person patient reunion for East Midlands Ambulance Service since before the pandemic.

Stacey told the medics, Andrew Butler and Gail Ladds, how grateful she was for what they described as them "just doing [their] job".

Stacey said: "Just thank you to the bottom of my thank you. Thank you for coming out and saving my life.

"Without them, I wouldn’t be here today."

East Midlands Ambulance Service have released a video showing people how to carry out CPR.

Importantly, the ambulance service say to continue with compressions until help arrives.

