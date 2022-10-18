Police have released CCTV images of a man following two broad daylight sex attacks in Leeds and Skipton.

The incidents took place in Leeds city centre and Skipton between 12pm and 4pm on Thursday, 13 October 2022.

North Yorkshire Police said they believe the man pictured may have information to help with their investigation.

Police are appealing for the public's help in connection with the incidents Credit: North Yorkshire Police

He is described as around 6ft 2ins in height with dark brown curly hair and was wearing a long-sleeved white shirt with a lion sequinned on it and light blue ripped jeans.

He is believed to have links to Lancashire and Blackburn.

