A man who attempted to meet a child in order to sexually abuse them has been jailed after being caught in a police sting.

Keith Jackson, aged 64, used the internet to talk to a child on social media sites, and arranged to meet them in Spenborough to commit sexual offences.

But he was in fact communicating with undercover officers from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit.

Jackson of Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, was charged with attempting to communicate sexually with a child and attempting to arrange the commission of a child sex offence.

He pleaded guilty at Leeds Crown Court and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Speaking after the sentencing Det Chief Insp Andrew Howard of the Yorkshire and Humber ROCU said:

“Jackson had a clear sexual interest in children. People like him make the internet a dangerous place for children and I am pleased that his sentence reflects the severity of his actions.”

“I hope the sentence also acts as a deterrent to anyone else thinking of using the internet for such wicked intentions.”

