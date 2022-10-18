Warm hubs have been introduced across Leeds to help people struggling with rising energy bills.

Leeds City Council has released an online map showing the locations of "warm spaces" in Leeds to help people who can't afford to put their heating on.

The map, which can be found here, shows the council-managed venues across the city where people can keep warm with free hot refreshments, as well as receive free financial advice and activities to keep children entertained.

Councillor Mary Harland said people, especially "vulnerable residents", can go to warm hubs to "keep warm, access services and get free guidance and advice to save money and keep their costs down this winter".

The council is hoping to include additional venues hosted by external groups on the map. If any organisation wishes to offer a warm hub they can complete the online form here.

The website allows you to search for the warm spaces nearest to where you live. Credit: Leeds City Council

Where is your nearest warm hub?

Ardsley and Tingley Library - WF3 2DL

Armley Library - LS12 1UQ

Beeston Community Hub and Library - LS11 8PN

Boston Spa Library - LS23 6BH

Bramley Community Hub and Library - LS13 3ND

Burmantofts Community Hub and Library - LS9 7QA

Calverley Library - LS28 5PD

Chapel Allerton Library - LS7 4LZ

City Centre Community Hub and Library - LS2 8LX

Crossgates Library - LS15 8ET

Dewsbury Road Community Hub and Library - LS11 6PF

Farsley Community Hub and Library - LS28 5DH

Garforth Community Hub and Library - LS25 1EH

Guiseley Library - LS20 9BT

Halton Library - LS15 7JR

Hawksworth Community Hub - LS5 3PR

Headingley Community Hub and Library - LS6 3HG

Holt Park Community Hub and Library - LS16 7RX

Horsforth Community Hub and Library - LS18 5BL

Hunslet Community Hub and Library - LS10 2NS

Kippax Community Hub and Library - LS25 7LY

Leeds Central Library - LS1 3AB

Moor Allerton Community Hub and Library - LS17 5NY

Morley Community Hub and Library - LS27 8FZ

Oakwood Library - LS8 2PZ

Otley Community Hub and Library - LS21 1EZ

Pudsey Community Hub and Library - LS28 7TY

Rothwell Community Hub and Library - LS26 0AD

Scholes Library - LS15 4BJ

St Georges Centre Community Hub and Library - LS10 4UZ

The Compton Centre - LS9 7BG

The Reginald Centre Community Hub and Library - LS7 3EX

Wetherby Community Hub and Library - LS22 6LL

Whinmoor Library - LS14 2DF

Yeadon Community Hub and Library - LS19 7PP

