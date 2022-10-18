Where to find a 'warm space' in Leeds amid rising energy bills
Warm hubs have been introduced across Leeds to help people struggling with rising energy bills.
Leeds City Council has released an online map showing the locations of "warm spaces" in Leeds to help people who can't afford to put their heating on.
The map, which can be found here, shows the council-managed venues across the city where people can keep warm with free hot refreshments, as well as receive free financial advice and activities to keep children entertained.
Councillor Mary Harland said people, especially "vulnerable residents", can go to warm hubs to "keep warm, access services and get free guidance and advice to save money and keep their costs down this winter".
The council is hoping to include additional venues hosted by external groups on the map. If any organisation wishes to offer a warm hub they can complete the online form here.
Where is your nearest warm hub?
Ardsley and Tingley Library - WF3 2DL
Armley Library - LS12 1UQ
Beeston Community Hub and Library - LS11 8PN
Boston Spa Library - LS23 6BH
Bramley Community Hub and Library - LS13 3ND
Burmantofts Community Hub and Library - LS9 7QA
Calverley Library - LS28 5PD
Chapel Allerton Library - LS7 4LZ
City Centre Community Hub and Library - LS2 8LX
Crossgates Library - LS15 8ET
Dewsbury Road Community Hub and Library - LS11 6PF
Farsley Community Hub and Library - LS28 5DH
Garforth Community Hub and Library - LS25 1EH
Guiseley Library - LS20 9BT
Halton Library - LS15 7JR
Hawksworth Community Hub - LS5 3PR
Headingley Community Hub and Library - LS6 3HG
Holt Park Community Hub and Library - LS16 7RX
Horsforth Community Hub and Library - LS18 5BL
Hunslet Community Hub and Library - LS10 2NS
Kippax Community Hub and Library - LS25 7LY
Leeds Central Library - LS1 3AB
Moor Allerton Community Hub and Library - LS17 5NY
Morley Community Hub and Library - LS27 8FZ
Oakwood Library - LS8 2PZ
Otley Community Hub and Library - LS21 1EZ
Pudsey Community Hub and Library - LS28 7TY
Rothwell Community Hub and Library - LS26 0AD
Scholes Library - LS15 4BJ
St Georges Centre Community Hub and Library - LS10 4UZ
The Compton Centre - LS9 7BG
The Reginald Centre Community Hub and Library - LS7 3EX
Wetherby Community Hub and Library - LS22 6LL
Whinmoor Library - LS14 2DF
Yeadon Community Hub and Library - LS19 7PP
