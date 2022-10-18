A woman was dragged to the floor and bitten during a dog attack in Scarborough.

The woman and her friend were walking their dogs near the beach in Holbeck Hill when a dog, described as an English Bull Terrier, approached and attacked their dogs.

The Terrier bit the woman's leg and then dragged her to the floor, leaving her with puncture wounds on her leg.

The man seen to be walking the Terrier is described as white, around 40-50 years old and approximately 5ft 9ins tall.

He was bald or with very short hair, with slim build and he was wearing a black waist length coat with a hood.

The Bull Terrier is described to have a tan stripe on its back and a white neck.

Police are appealing for anyone with information on the man or the dog to come forward.

