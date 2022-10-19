Police are searching for an 84-year-old woman who went missing from her home in Derbyshire two days ago.

Officers are appealing for people in Dronfield to check dashcam and CCTV footage for sightings of Catherine Dilly.

She was reported missing from her home in Stonelow Road on the evening of Monday, 17 October.

Ms Dilly is 5ft 6ins tall and slim, usually wears black trousers, flat black shoes and either a grey or blue coat. It is believed she was carrying a large black handbag.

She is known to visit Chesterfield, usually on the 43 or 44 bus service, and has links to the Sheffield area.