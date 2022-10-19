Two bogus salesmen who conned their way into a pensioner's home were caught after leaving behind a box of washing powder covered in their DNA.

Mark Wright, 41, and Brian Walton, 34, both from Wakefield, persuaded their 82-year-old victim to let them into his home after ringing his intercom.

The man, who could not hear properly due to his age, buzzed them in.

Leeds Crown Court heard they had a shopping trolley filled with washing powder, which they began to unload, saying the items were for sale.

The victim told them they had the wrong flat and asked them to leave, but one of the men remained in the living room.

The men stole money and bank cards before leaving. Wright and Walton made 12 transactions on three different cards after the burglary on 11 February.

Both men admitted burglary. Wright, who had eight previous convictions, was sentenced to three years and five months in prison.

Walton, who had twenty-five previous convictions, was jailed for two years and eight months.

