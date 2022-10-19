Police have launched a hate crime investigation after a Yorkshire war memorial was vandalised twice in a week.

In the first incident, on Sunday 16 October, a swastika was sprayed on the Ilkley War Memorial. A similar incident happened this morning.

Insp John Barker Head, of the Keighley Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "This vandalism will undoubtedly, and rightly, have caused a great deal of offence in the community.

"My neighbourhood team have stepped up patrols in the area and will continue to be a visible presence in the area."

Police are examining CCTV footage and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.