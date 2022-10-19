A motorway services in West Yorkshire has been ranked the worst in Britain.

Hartshead Moor East was the least popular out of 119 sites in a survey by Transport Focus, which asked more than 31,000 people for their views.

Located on the M62 between Huddersfield and Bradford, the services only achieved a satisfaction rating of 80% - 3% lower than its nearest rival.

The services sit halfway between Bradford and Huddersfield Credit: Google

One in four people said the toilets were not in a suitable condition.

The services is on the busiest route across the Pennines from Lancashire to Yorkshire, which includes the UK's highest motorway section, where the road reaches 1,221ft (372m) near Denshaw, Greater Manchester.

Hartshead Moor also has a services for westbound traffic, which received a significantly better score of 87%, although this was still below the average rating of 93% across the country.

Welcome Break said in a statement: "We are very disappointed with the results from our site at Hartshead Moor East. We have received the detailed comments from Transport Focus and we will be working closely with our teams to address the feedback from the report as well as prioritising the site for future investment."

The rankings were topped by Moto's Rugby services on the M6 in Warwickshire – the only location to score 100%.

Visitors to services were asked for their views on the toilets, staff, value of the food and drink, electric vehicle charging, and the impact their visit had on their mood.

The top five services:

1. Rugby (M6): 100%

2. Donington Park (M1): 99%

3. Blackburn with Darwen (M65): 99%

4. Strensham North (M5): 99%

5. Medway East (M2): 99%

The worst five were:

1. Hartshead Moor East (M62): 80%

2. Lancaster South (M6): 83%

3. Charnock Richard South (M6): 83%

4. Birchanger Green (M11): 83%

5. Warwick South (M40): 84%

