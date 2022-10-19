A man who murdered his bride on their wedding night and dumped her body in a suitcase has lodged an application to appeal the conviction.

Thomas Nutt, was jailed for life in August after being found guilty of the murder of Dawn Walker, 52.

The 46-year-old strangled her at their home in Lightcliffe, near Halifax, West Yorkshire, within hours of their wedding, on 27 October last year.

He then left her body in a cupboard and took a caravan to Skegness where he spent a number of nights in a layby.

After returning, Nutt stuffed the body of Ms Walker into a suitcase and threw it over a fence into undergrowth near their home on Shirley Grove. He was caught on CCTV wheeling the suitcase from their home.

Nutt was filmed dragging the suitcase containing Dawn Walker's body from their home. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Nutt took Ms Walker's daughter on a bogus search in what the prosecution called a "ghastly charade" and put up Halloween decorations in his house before handing himself in to police.

He later admitted he had killed Ms Walker, but claimed it was unintentional as he tried to restrain her during an argument after she threatened to divorce him.

But he was found guilty of murder after a trial at Bradford Crown Court and given a minimum term of 21 years.

Shortly after his conviction Nutt was attacked by another prisoner at HMP Leeds.

A spokesperson for the Court of Appeal criminal division confirmed on Wednesday an application to appeal the conviction had been lodged.

Nutt will only be able to appeal if his application is granted permission by the Court of Appeal. Even if leave is granted, the appeal will fail unless it can be shown that his conviction is unsafe.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.