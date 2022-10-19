Builders have reached a new milestone in the construction of a new state-of-the-art laboratory to improve diagnosis services across West Yorkshire.

The steel frame structure is now complete at the site at St James' Hospital in Leeds.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust says the facility will meet growing demand for pathology services, mean faster test results for patients and will replace "outdated facilities".

The building project is expected to be completed by the end of summer next year, before becoming operational by the end of 2023.

Artist's impression of the completed pathology facility at Leeds Teaching Hospital Credit: Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Simon Worthington, the trust’s director of finance, said: “The new laboratory is progressing at pace and it’s really exciting to see the building taking shape."

Mr Worthington said the project is part of plans to "transform" healthcare in the region and the laboratory will have "cutting edge technologies paving the way for more innovative and transformative pathology services supporting both primary and secondary care delivery.”

The site is part of the trust's wider plan which also includes the development of a new adults’ hospital and a new home for Leeds Children’s Hospital.

Andrew Smithson, project manager at BAM Construction, said hundreds of local people have worked on the scheme so far, including apprenticeship placements for students in the area.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.