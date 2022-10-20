The M62 has been closed westbound in East Yorkshire for emergency repairs.

The motorway is closed between junction 37 for Howden and junction 36 for Goole.

Traffic monitoring service Inrix says the road is "impassable due to flooding".

National Highways traffic officers are at the scene with contractors who are carrying out repairs.

Officials say it is likely to be closed for the remainder of Thursday. Diversions are in place and drivers are being urged to allow extra time for journeys.