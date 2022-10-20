Doncaster Rovers have appointed Danny Schofield as their new manager, following the sacking of Gary McSheffrey.

Schofield joins his hometown club on a one-year rolling contract, with the side currently 12th in League Two.

He said: "I’m really looking forward to the challenge and I appreciate the opportunity. I’m looking forward to getting to work.

"This is a new challenge and one I’m ready to give my all to in order to make it a success. I’m from the area so I know this place well. I know the supporters. I know what the ambitions of the club are. It seemed a really good fit for me and one I really think can work."

Danny Schofield, left, with DRFC Head of Football Operations James Coppinger Credit: Heather King/Doncaster Rovers

McSheffrey was sacked earlier this week after what the club said was a "lack of progress".

Schofield was most recently head coach at Championship side Huddersfield Town, where he previously spent a decade as a player. He had only nine games as manager before being let go after overseeing just one win.

Rovers said Schofield "impressed with clear plans for a style of play and development of players" and that his previous work with younger players made him the "ideal head coach to lead Rovers' youthful squad".

Rovers have taken seven points from the last eight league games. Schofield's first game in charge is on Saturday, away at Crewe Alexandra who sit one place below Doncaster in the table.

