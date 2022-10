A man has died after being hit by a lorry in North Yorkshire.

The victim, who was in his sixties, was involved in a collision with a white Scania HGV on the A162 at South Milford, near Selby, yesterday morning, 19 October.

Police were contacted at 6.05am by Yorkshire Ambulance Service to the scene, near to Ingthorne Lane and Quarry Lane. The man died at the scene.

Anyone with information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.