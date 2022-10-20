A police officer involved in the fatal shooting of a man in Hull city centre is challenging the conclusion of an inquest which found that he was unlawfully killed.

Lewis Skelton died after being tasered four times and shot twice by police after he was seen carrying an axe on 29 November, 2016.

An inquest held last October focused on whether nearby workmen were at "imminent risk" of being killed or coming to serious harm when officers took the decision to shoot the 31-year-old.

A jury found that he had been unlawfully killed.

An armed officer – identified only as B50 during the inquest – is challenging the finding at the Divisional Court in Leeds.

The two-day judicial review hearing, which was due to begin on Thursday, will examine the officer's claims that there was insufficient evidence to allow the jury to reach their conclusion.

Lewis Skelton, 31, was carrying an axe in Hull cty centre when he was killed Credit: Family photo

In a statement made through their solicitor in September, Mr Skelton's family said: " The inquest jury found them to have unlawfully killed Lewis through their actions. We can’t allow them to simply have that conclusion scrapped.

"We have to continue to fight for Lewis, and others who suffer with their mental health. The police need to handle situations like this better, without people losing their loved ones when they are unwell and the police respond with lethal force. They knew Lewis was of a fragile mental state. He needed help but instead he was tasered and shot."

Tia Skelton, centre, the sister of Lewis Skelton, outside Hull Coroner’s Court at the original inquest. Credit: PA

Assistant Chief Constable David Marshall, of Humberside Police, said in a statement: "There is an ongoing legal review into the decisions made by the coroner in 2021 in which we are an interested party, and therefore it would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this stage.

"Our thoughts and condolences remain with Lewis’ family and friends, as well as the officers involved in this very sad and tragic event."

