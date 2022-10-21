A bailiff was stabbed while trying to collect a £10,000 debt from a restaurant in Hull, a court heard.

The man had been instructed to recover rent owed by tenant Ali Ben Ali at the La Cantina Steakhouse in Newland Avenue, Hull, when he was attacked.

Cathy Kioko-Gilligan, prosecuting, told Hull Crown Court customers were asked to leave and chairs were stacked after two bailiffs arrived.

"Ali began shouting and behaving aggressively by grabbing items to use against the bailiffs," said Miss Kioko-Gilligan.

He summoned his friend, Marco Nyengele, who "got himself involved in matters that did not concern him" the prosecutor said.

She said "matters soon escalated" and added: "He went on to pick up a knife and stabbed the complainant."

Marco Nyengele. Credit: MEN Media

A group of people flagged down a passing police van and Nyengele was arrested. "The defendant attempted to stab the complainant not once, not twice, but multiple times. This is not by any means a proportionate act," Miss Kioko-Gilligan said.

The victim told the court: "If it had been 2mm to one side, it would have been looking at a different story." But he added: "Everything is going well now."

Nyengele, 31, of Melville Street, Hull, initially denied wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on 22 April. But he pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of wounding part of the way through his trial.

Ali, 42, of Clarendon Street, Hull, admitted affray.Nyengele was given an 18-month suspended prison sentence, 150 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay £600 compensation. Ali was given 150 hours' unpaid work and was ordered to pay £100 compensation to the other bailiff.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.