Police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead at a property in SKegness.

Officers discovered the bodies after being called to Grosvenor Road at 3.26pm on Thursday, 20 October.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said the deaths were being treated as unexplained and formal identification had yet to take place.

Det Insp Kara Nicholson said: “We understand this will be a shocking and upsetting revelation to the local community and we will investigate thoroughly to piece together exactly what has happened.

"Our Officers will be carrying out various lines of enquiry and residents may notice an increased police presence in the area.

"We are keeping an open mind about the cause of these deaths and we are urging anyone with information to come to us."

He appealed for anyone with information to come forward.