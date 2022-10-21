Police looking for an 84-year-old woman who went missing four days ago have found a body.

An investigation started after Catherine Dilly was reported missing from her home in Stonelow Road, Dronfield, North Derbyshire, on Monday, 17 October.

Derbyshire Constabulary said on Friday that a body had been found in Dronfield.

A spokesperson said: " Sadly, this afternoon officers discovered a body believed to be that of Catherine in Dronfield.

"Her family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this time.

"We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeals and supported the search for Catherine."