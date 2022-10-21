A man has been found guilty of murdering his ex-partner after her dismembered body was found dumped in a park.

Kamil Ranoszek, 42, was convicted of the murder of 27-year-old Ilona Golabek following a trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

He showed no emotion as the jury returned the unanimous verdict after three days of deliberations.

The trial heard Ranoszek bludgeoned his ex-partner to death at their flat on Wormgate, Boston, Lincolnshire, on 9 November last year while their young daughter slept.

The body was found in Witham Country Park. Credit: BPM Media

He then cycled to Witham Country Park, dumped her remains and returned to take the three-year-old girl to nursery.

Ranoszek reported her missing two days later.

Ranoszek claimed he and Miss Golabek had been at a birthday party and she "vanished" after he went to bed.

Extensive police appeals and searches followed, but it was more than four months later when Miss Golabek's remains were found by a member of the public.

The prosecution said Ranoszek attacked Miss Golabek, probably with a hammer, after she broke up with him and started to contact other men on the dating app Tinder.

He will be sentenced later.

