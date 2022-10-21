A man who murdered his ex-partner, dismembered her body and dumped her remains in a park after she started using Tinder has been jailed for life.

Kamil Ranoszek attacked 27-year-old Ilona Golabek with a hammer at their flat in Wormgate, Boston, as their daughter slept on 9 November last year.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Miss Golabek had ended their relationship a short time before the attack and Ranoszek became jealous after he found out that she had contacted other men on the dating app.

After killing her, he cut her body into at least 15 pieces, cycled with her remains to Witham Country Park and dumped them.

He then returned to the flat to take their daughter to nursery. Two days later he reported Miss Golabek missing. Her body was found three months later.

The body was found in Witham Country Park. Credit: BPM Media

Ranoszek, 42, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 22 years.

Miss Golabek's mother Ewa Golabek, who was not in court to hear most of the evidence, said in a statement: "I was not here during the whole trial because my aching heart would not be able to stand all the information about what happened on the day when my beloved daughter died.

"The information that I have is drastic enough but my daughter is in my thoughts every day, every hour. I think about my granddaughter every day and every hour. My thoughts are with them all the time."

Ranoszek had denied murder, claiming he spent the evening of Miss Golabek's death at a friend's birthday before returning to their flat and going to bed. He told the jury she had vanished without her passport, driving licence and money when he got up for work the following morning.

The jury convicted him of murder after deliberating for three days. Ranoszek showed no emotion as the unanimous verdict was delivered.

After the sentencing, Det Insp Andy McWatt, of Lincolnshire Police, said it was a "complex" investigation was, having been launched before

He said: "A forensic examination was carried out at the Wormgate property, and a substantial amount of blood was found in and around the sofa in the lounge.

"There was also heavy blood staining around the bath and evidence of recent cleaning having taken place within the bathroom, which was significantly cleaner than the rest of the house.

"This led us to believe that Ilona has died at this address. Despite the efforts made to destroy evidence the painstaking examination of the property by CSI, using specialist techniques, coupled with outstanding analysis of both router and cell site evidence, the jury was able to swiftly and confidently convict Ranozek of this horrendous and brutal murder."

