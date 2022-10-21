More than 50 giant batteries could be installed on the site of a former coal-fired power station as part of a plan for a new green energy plant in South Yorkshire.

Property developer Banks Group wants to build an energy storage facility on the old Thorpe Marsh power station near Doncaster, which closed in 1994.

It would hold electricity created from renewable sources like wind turbines and solar panels, to feed into the National Grid during times of high demand.

The batteries could provide up to 2.8 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of power – enough to supply up to four million homes for two hours. Banks says it could be the largest facility of its kind in the world.

Lewis Stokes, community relations manager at Banks Group, said the project would "put South Yorkshire at the forefront of developments" in green energy storage."Our vision is to deliver a range of long-term environmental, energy security, employment, economic and community benefits through the reclamation and restoration of this landmark site while also supporting the UK’s drive towards its crucial net zero targets," he said.

He said much of the energy would come from wind farms off the coast of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

The company aims to start work in 2024 and hopes to recycle two million tonnes of pulverised fuel ash - waste from the power station - as concrete blocks for use in construction.

An old railway line would be reinstated on the site to cut construction traffic.

A public consultation will be held at Barnby Dun Parish Hall on Wednesday 2 November.

