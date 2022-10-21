Sheffield United say they are "disgusted" by racist messages targeting striker Rhian Brewster.

Club bosses say they have reported the abuse to police and Instagram. Brewster, 22, has been offered "support and assistance".

It comes after the forward also received racist messages on social media last year.

In a statement published on their website, the club said it was pushing to "ensure the person behind these posts is brought to justice."

Brewster recently discussed racism in football alongside teammate Wes Foderingham and Sheffield United Women's player, Courtney Sweetman-Kirk in a podcast for Black History Month.

The club also said investigations were continuing into alleged abused suffered by Kyron Gordon following the Sky Bet Championship fixture at Hull City in September."