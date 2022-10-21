Play Brightcove video

Young Conservatives in Rotherham insist they are confident they will win the next election despite the turmoil engulfing the party.

ITV News spoke to young members of the party in the wake of the resignation of Liz Truss as prime minister.

Joshua Bacon said her departure was "very unfortunate, but it was a political reality".

Lewis Mills, chairman of the Young Rotherham Conservatives, said it was "what the party needed".

The pair will be among those who could be given a say on Ms Truss's successor.

A shortlist of candidates for the leadership will be published on Monday. If there is more than one, members will be asked to vote.

Mr Mills is hoping for the return of Boris Johnson.

"We need a fresh start, even though we had a fresh start six weeks ago, I think we need to get Boris back in business and just get on with his job that he was doing before," he said.

He said the last few weeks had "done a lot of damage nationally and locally" to the Conservative party, but said "national politics is a world away from local politics".

Despite the damage, Mr Bacon said he was confident about the party's prospects.

"There's no doubt that people are going to be looking at what's going on nationally, but what's important is that people locally such as ourselves as councillors and the MP continue to deliver, and that way I think we will be getting re-elected in 2024," he said.

Asked if he was proud to be a member of the Tories he said: "I'm absolutely proud, of course I am. Who wouldn't be proud about making sure people keep more money in their own pockets?"

