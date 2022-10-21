Following the resignation of Liz Truss after only 45 days in the job, the Conservative Party is searching for its third leader – and the country's third prime minister – in as many months.

After a turbulent few weeks in the wake of the highly controversial mini-budget and a chaotic night in Parliament on Wednesday, Ms Truss admitted on Thursday that her position had become untenable.

Another leadership race is now underway. Unlike the two-month process which saw Ms Truss win the keys to Number 10, however, the one to find her successor will be wrapped up within days.

Candidates must have the support of at least 100 Tory MPs – and they must secure it by Monday. If only one MP passes the threshold, they will automatically become leader on Monday. If two muster enough support, party members will be given a vote. In that case, the result will be announced on Friday.

Three frontrunners have emerged: former chancellor Rishi Sunak, Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and, in a development which is predictably dominating the debate, Boris Johnson.

None of them has yet confirmed that they will run, but many MPs are already declaring their allegiances.

Here's who MPs in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire are supporting:

Rishi Sunak

Gareth Davies (Grantham and Stamford)

Philip Davies (Shipley)

Sir Robert Goodwill (Scarborough and Whitby)

Kevin Hollinrake (Thirsk and Malton)

Robert Jenrick (Newark)

Andrew Jones (Harrogate and Knaresborough)

Julian Smith (Skipton and Ripon)

Julian Sturdy (York Outer)

Boris Johnson

Nigel Adams (Selby and Ainsty)

Brendan Clarke-Smith (Bassetlaw)

Mark Eastwood (Dewsbury)

Andrea Jenkyns (Morley and Outwood)

Dr Caroline Johnson (Sleaford and North Hykeham)

Sir Edward Leigh (Gainsborough)

Holly Mumby-Croft (Scunthorpe)

Karl McCartney (Lincoln)

Lia Nici (Great Grimsby)

Penny Mordaunt

Robbie Moore (Keighley)

Not yet declared:

Lee Anderson (Ashfield)

Stuart Andrew (Pudsey)

Victoria Atkins (Louth and Horncastle)

Ben Bradley (Mansfield)

Miriam Cates (Penistone and Stocksbridge)

David Davis (Haltemprice and Howden)

Mark Fletcher (Bolsover)

Nick Fletcher (Don Valley)

Sir John Hayes (South Holland and The Deepings)

Sir Greg Knight (East Yorkshire)

Jason McCartney (Colne Valley)

Andrew Percy (Brigg and Goole)

Lee Rowley (North East Derbyshire)

Alec Shelbrooke (Elmet and Rothwell)

Graham Stuart (Beverley and Holderness)

Martin Vickers (Cleethorpes)

Matt Warman (Boston and Skegness)

MPs in certain positions in the party are expected to remain impartial, therefore it is unlikely we will find out who they support. Craig Whittaker, the Calder Valley MP and deputy chief whip, and Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford, the party's vice chairman, are among them.

