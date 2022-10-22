Around 1000 people marched through Doncaster to oppose the closure of Doncaster Sheffield airport - which is earmarked to close at the end of the month. Workers, union members and local MPs gathered for the demonstration calling for the airport to be saved.

Doncaster's Ben Parkinson - Britain's most injured soldier - lent his support to the campaign.

Ben Parkinson joins the protest

Its owner, Peel Group, rejected an offer of public funding to keep it open until next year and have confirmed that flights will start winding down on the 31st October - as they say the business is no longer financially viable.

Protestors want it to remain open so that a suitable buyer can be found.

Steve Kent who works or the airport said: "It is devastation and disbelief. People love it there. It is a joy to go there to work every morning and I spoke to passengers last week and they were saying their holiday starts when they get out of the car park."

Doncaster Sheffield Airport workers travelled to London last week to hand in a 100,000 strong petition to Government to try to save the site.

Sarah Barnes, GMB Organiser, said: “The public support has been absolutely amazing. We want to save our members jobs we want to save the £10m that goes into the local economy and the wider community that would be massively affected. "

