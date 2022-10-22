Rob Burrow "humbled" by France's Rugby jersey gesture

The French rugby team will honour rugby league legend Rob Burrow in the World Cup game against England by wearing a special jersey emblazoned with Burrow seven.

Rob was diagnosed with Motor Neurone disease in 2019 and has since channelled his energies into working tirelessly to raise awareness and funds to support others who are living with the disease.

The French rugby team tweeted that the jersey which will be signed by the whole team would then be gifted to Rob.

The former Leeds Rhinos player responded on Twitter saying that he was 'humbled' by the kind gesture.

Rob posted: "How wonderful! Only in our sport would this happen. I've played in France many times and always loved it. I'm very humbled by this kind gesture."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.